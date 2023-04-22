Sports

IPL 2023: Bruised KKR to host high-flying CSK

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 22, 2023, 02:30 pm 3 min read

CSK defeated SRH by seven wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to get back to winning ways when they will host the Chennai Super Kings in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Eden Gardens will host the fixture on April 23. KKR have lost three matches in a row and are desperate to secure a win. CSK have won three out of five matches. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

This will be KKR's third home game (W: 1 L:1). The pitch here is mostly flat as we saw SRH post 228/4 in the last match here. Batters will have a lot of joy with minimal help for the bowlers. Dew can play a major role here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

Here is the H2H record

KKR and CSK have played a total of 27 matches in the IPL. CSK hold a massive edge as they have won 17 times with KKR registering only nine wins. One match was inconclusive. Their last meeting in 2022, saw KKR chase down CSK's total of 131/5. The Knights won by seven wickets with eight balls to spare.

Story of these two teams in IPL 2023

KKR have struggled for consistency this season. They started with a defeat in a rain-affected match against PBKS. However, they bounced back with wins over RCB and GT. But then they lost three on the bounce against SRH, MI and DC. Meanwhile, CSK have lost one while batting first and one when they were chasing. They are a force to be reckoned with.

Here are the key performers

Varun Chakravarthy has found his form and has scalped nine wickets in six matches this season. Venkatesh Iyer has clobbered 234 runs at a strike rate of 168.34. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have accumulated 258 and 235 runs respectively in six matches. Tushar Deshpande has claimed 10 wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja has nine scalps with a brilliant economy of 6.76.

A look at the probable playing XIs

KKR probable XI: Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Ran (Captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Kulwant Khejroliya. CSK probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Captain & wicket-keeper), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesa Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh.

