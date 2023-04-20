Sports

IPL 2023: SRH eye to breach CSK's fortress in Chennai

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 20, 2023, 01:42 pm 3 min read

CSK have three wins in five games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 29th Match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. CSK have made an impressive start to their campaign, winning three of their first five games. On the other hand, SRH, who lost their first two duels, have a couple of victories in five outings. Here we look at the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this duel on Friday (April 21). A couple of high-scoring games have been played here this season; both were won by teams batting first. Spinners can be impactful in the middle overs. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

CSK have dominated the Orange Army in the past, defeating them 13 times in 18 IPL meetings. The remaining five matches went in SRH's favor. Meanwhile, SRH's record in Chennai is even paltrier as they have lost all three games against CSK played at this venue. Notably, the two teams met in the 2018 IPL final, which CSK won by eight wickets.

Can SRH breach CSK's fortress?

As CSK have been excellent at home, SRH need to put up a solid performance. Their key batters like Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, and Rahul Tripathi have been among the runs. However, there is significant room for improvement in the bowling department. Though CSK's bowling line-up also looks fragile, their deep batting line-up has made amends. MS Dhoni's rotation of bowlers has been spot-on.

A look at the probable playing XIs

CSK (Probable XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana. SRH (Probable XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan. Impact players: Akash Singh (CSK) and Abdul Samad (SRH).

Here are the key performers

SRH duo of Mayank Markande and Marco Jansen have claimed six wickets in three matches apiece. For CSK, uncapped pacer Tushar Deshpande owns 10 wickets in five outings (ER: 11.4). 61 off 27, 31 off 19, and 37 off 20 are Ajinkya Rahane's scores this season. Harry Brook is one of the only two centurions in IPL 2023 so far.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Dream 11 (Option 1): Heinrich Klaasen, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali (C), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande. Dream 11 (Option 2): MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi (C), Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Moeen Ali, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Maheesh Theekshana.