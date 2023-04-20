Sports

David Warner vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL: Key stats

Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 28 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host this duel on April 20. Eyes will be on DC skipper David Warner, who has fared well against the Knight Riders in the past. Here we decode his stats against the two-time champions.

Warner set to overtake Rohit

Warner has so far accumulated 1,018 runs in 26 games against KKR at 44.26. His strike rate in this regard reads 145.63. Two of his four IPL hundreds have come against KKR which includes his highest score of 126. Notably, Warner requires just 23 runs to displace Rohit Sharma (1,040) as the batter with the most IPL runs against KKR.

A sensational record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Warner has so far played 30 IPL games at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in which he accumulated 828 runs at 31.84. While his strike rate here reads 122.12, the tally includes six fifties and a solitary ton. Only Shreyas Iyer (855) and Virender Sehwag (933) have accumulated more IPL runs here. Against KKR, Warner has made 158 runs at 52.66 here.

The Umesh Yadav threat

Though Warner has done well against KKR in the past, Umesh Yadav has troubled him. The veteran right-arm pacer has dismissed the Australian five times in 10 IPL meetings. No other bowler has dismissed him more often in the competition's history. Warner, however, has been aggressive in this battle, garnering 94 runs off 63 deliveries. Notably, Sunil Narine has also dismissed him twice.

A look at Warner's overall numbers

The third-highest run-getter in IPL history, Warner boasts 6,109 runs in 167 games at 42.13 (SR: 139.63). His tally of 62 fifty-plus scores in IPL is the most for any batter. Meanwhile, Warner has been among the runs this season, scoring 228 runs at 45.60 (50s: 3). However, his paltry strike rate of 116.92 has not helped the team much.