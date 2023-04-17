Sports

IPL 2023, SRH to host MI: Statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 17, 2023, 03:28 pm 2 min read

Sunrisers Hyderabad will cross swords with Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 25 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday (April 18). Both sides have made similar starts to their campaign, losing their first two games and winning the next two. Here we present the statistical preview of the contest.

Here is the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record cannot differentiate the two teams much. MI and SRH have nine wins apiece in 19 IPL meetings so far. In 2019, the two sides were involved in a tied affair. MI sealed the game in the Super Over. The two sides met just once last season and the Orange Army narrowly clinched that game by three runs.

A look at the stadium stats

The Hyderabad track has been conducive for batting. However, spinners would also get some help as the match progresses. 7.96 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in IPL. Chasing teams have won 37 of the 66 IPL games played here. SRH have fared well at this venue, claiming 31 wins in 46 games (including Super Over wins).

Rohit Sharma eyeing the 6000-run mark

MI skipper Rohit Sharma (5,986) is just 14 away from completing 6,000 runs in IPL. Virat Kohli (6,838), Shikhar Dhawan (6,477), and David Warner (6,109) are the only batters with the milestone so far. However, Rohit has struggled versus SRH, accumulating 325 runs at a paltry average of 20.31. He owns just a solitary fifty against them in 19 matches.

2,000 runs loading for Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi currently owns 1,915 runs in 80 IPL games with the help of 11 fifties. He has an average and a strike rate of 28.16 and 139.58, respectively, in the competition. His tally of 530 runs at 37.85 since the 2022 season is the highest for an SRH batter. 9, 74*, 34, and 0 read his scores this season.

SKY can get these milestones

Suryakumar Yadav (5,957) is just 43 away from completing 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. He averages 34.04 in 246 games in the format, striking at 149.03. The dasher can reach 600 fours in the format with five boundaries. To touch the 250-sixes mark, he would need to clear the fence eight times. Notably, SKY scored a match-winning 43 in his last outing.