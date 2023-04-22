Sports

IPL 2023: RCB, RR set for a cracking contest

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 22, 2023, 01:45 pm 3 min read

Mohammed Siraj is currently the Purple Cap holder with 12 wickets (Source: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium when they host the Rajasthan Royals in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. RR have won four out of six matches, whereas RCB have three wins and three losses under their belt. While RCB are coming off a win, RR will look to turn around their last defeat. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

RCB have played four game here this season (W2 L2). The pitch here is very good for batting as the batters can hit through the line. Chasing has always been a safe bet at the Chinnaswamy. 8.80 is the average run rate here for teams batting first. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

Here is the H2H record

Both teams have been a part of some thrillers in the past. They have faced each other a total of 28 times and there isn't much to separate the two teams. Still, RCB are slightly ahead with 13 wins in comparison to RR's 12 victories. Three matches were inconclusive. Their last meeting was in the playoffs last season, where RR won by seven wickets.

Story of these two teams in IPL 2023

RCB are in good spirits after they won against PBKS. Skipper Faf du Plessis is in exceptional form, while among bowlers Mohammed Siraj has been sensational. They will now aim to gain winning momentum. RR had won four of their first five matches. But then they disappointingly failed to chase down 154 against LSG. They will depend heavily on Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal.

A look at the key performers

Faf leads the runs charts with 343 runs in six matches at a mammoth average of 68.60 Virat Kohli is not far behind with 279 runs. Buttler has slammed 244 runs at 40.66 Siraj leads the wickets tally with 12 dismissals. Chahal has 11 scalps from six matches. He has a four-wicket haul against SRH. Ravichandran Ashwin also has eight wickets.

Here are the probable playing XIs

RCB probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Mohammed Siraj. RR probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj and Trent Boult. Fantasy option 2: Jos Buttler (c), Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Maxwell, Sanju Samson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj (vc) and Trent Boult.