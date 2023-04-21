Sports

Rohit Sharma vs Punjab Kings in IPL: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 21, 2023

Eyes will be on Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians aim to extend their winning run in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions will next meet Punjab Kings in Match 31 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 22. Rohit, who boasts an impressive record against the Kings, would be determined to play a match-defining knock. Here we decode his stats versus PBKS.

His stellar numbers against the Kings

As mentioned, Rohit has done well against PBKS, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, in the past. He owns 768 runs in 28 games against them at an average and strike rate of 33.39 and 139.89, respectively. Rohit has smothered seven fifties against the opposition with his highest score reading 79*. Only seven other batters have mustered more runs against the Mohali-based team.

How has he fared at home?

At MI's home ground, the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit has clobbered 1,881 runs in 68 IPL games at an average of 33.58. No other batter has scored more runs at this venue. While he has mustered 14 fifties here, his strike rate at this venue reads 133.12. Against PBKS, Rohit has smashed 149 runs in seven matches here, striking at 137.96.

Rohit's performance against key PBKS bowlers

Rohit is bound to tackle Arshdeep Singh, who operates with the new ball. The left-arm pacer has dismissed him once in the seven deliveries he bowled to him in IPL. Kagiso Rabada has dismissed him twice in six meetings. Rohit, however, has a strike rate of 148 against him. He has smoked Sam Curran for 15 runs in eight deliveries without being dismissed.

A look at his overall numbers

Rohit, in his last outing, became the fourth batter to complete 6,000 runs in IPL. He has now raced to 6,014 runs in 232 appearances at a decent average of 30.22 in the IPL. His strike rate reads 130.03. The tally includes 41 fifties and a solitary ton. The swashbuckler has blown hot and cold this season, hammering 135 runs at 27 (SR: 136.36).