IPL 2023, LSG vs GT: Hardik Pandya elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 22, 2023, 03:08 pm 2 min read

They met each other twice last season and GT won both battles (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match number 30 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the new entrants from last season cross swords against each other. Lucknow Super Giants, being the host will be desperate to carry on the winning momentum, whereas the Gujarat Titans will aim to bounce back after their defeat against RR. The news from the center is Hardik Pandya has elected to bat first.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The famous BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the clash on April 22, 3:30pm onward. The track here is conducive for run-scoring as the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. The pacers will also get some help from the strip. A high-scoring clash is on the cards. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the H2H record

Both franchises entered the IPL last season and have left a positive impact on the tournament and the fans. They met each other twice last season and GT won both battles. In their last meeting, GT batted first on a tough wicket and posted 144/4, Shubman Gill slammed a 49-ball 63. In response, LSG were bundled for 82. Rashid Khan finished with 4/24.

Noor Ahmad is debuting for Gujarat Titans

18-year-old Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad is making his debut for Gujarat today. Rashid Khan has handed him the cap. He has claimed 47 wickets in 51 matches (20-over format). He had come on as an Impact Player in the match versus RR, picking 1/29.

Playing XI of Lucknow and Gujarat

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.