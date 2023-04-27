Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs CSK: Sanju Samson elects to bat

IPL 2023, RR vs CSK: Sanju Samson elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 27, 2023, 07:09 pm 2 min read

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the match (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face an upbeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season in Jaipur. Notably, the Royals beat CSK in their previous encounter this season in Chennai. CSK have played well since then, winning three on the bounce. RR skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to bat.

Zampa replaces Boult; CSK play same XI

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, and Akash Singh.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The pitch will assist spinners and batters would need to spend some time in the middle while assessing the conditions. As per Howstat, the average score batting first here is 157.06. Sides batting second have won more games here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

H2H record and story of IPL 2023

As per ESPNcricinfo, RR and CSK have met on 27 occasions in the IPL. RR have claimed 12 wins with CSK pocketing the other 15. In IPL 2023, CSK are top of the pile, having claimed 10 points from seven games (W5 L2). Meanwhile, the Royals are third with four wins and three defeats from seven games (eight points).

Who are the key performers?

Conway has hammered 314 runs from seven games at 52.33. His opening partner Gaikwad has clobbered 270 runs. Rahane is in solid touch and slammed a 29-ball 71* in CSK's previous game versus KKR. For RR, Buttler is the key figure, having scored 244 runs. With the ball, Chahal has claimed 12 scalps for RR. Deshpande also has 12 for CSK.