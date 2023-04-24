Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs DC: Pitch report (Hyderabad Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 24, 2023, 11:03 am 2 min read

DC have claimed just one win this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Match 34 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 24. Both sides have made lackluster starts to their campaign as SRH own just two wins after six games. After five successive defeats, DC claimed their first win in their preceding outing. Here is the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

The track here is generally conducive for batting as the bowl comes onto the bat nicely. Spinners, however, can come into play as the match progresses. Teams batting first have won two of the three games here in IPL 2023. SRH won just one of those games. However, the toss-winning skipper would elect to bowl due to the dew factor.

A look at the stadium stats

The average run rate of teams batting first here reads 7.98 (IPL). Chasing sides have won 37 of the 67 IPL games played here (Excluding Super Over games). The dew factor in evening games is a major reason behind the same. While pacers have taken 506 IPL wickets here at an economy rate of 7.95, spinners have 204 wickets with their economy being 7.55.

How the two teams have fared here

SRH have done extremely well at home, winning 30 of the 47 games played here. They also have a win in Super Over here. Meanwhile, the Orange Army has defeated DC three times in five meetings here. Overall, the Capitals have claimed five wins in eight IPL clashes here. They would be determined to enhance their record.

A look at the key performers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar owns the most IPL wickets at this venue (38 scalps) at an economy rate of 7.85. Rahul Tripathi slammed a match-winning 74* against Punjab Kings here earlier this season. DC skipper David Warner has mustered most IPL runs (1,602) here and that too at a strike rate of 161.65. Ishant Sharma has scalped 12 IPL wickets here at an economy of 7.27.

A look at the probable playing XIs

SRH (Probable XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik. DC (Probable XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar. Impact Players: Abdul Samad (SRH) and Prithvi Shaw (DC).

