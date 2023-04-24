Sports

FA Cup, Manchester United reach final after penalty shootout: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 24, 2023, 12:04 am 1 min read

Manchester United have reached the FA Cup 2022-23 final after seeing out Brighton 7-6 on penalties

Manchester United have reached the FA Cup 2022-23 final after seeing out Brighton 7-6 on penalties at Wembley Stadium. Victor Lindelof scored the winning penalty after Solly March missed. Both sides saw the match end 0-0 in normal time before there was nothing to separate them at the extra time as well. United kept their nerves and sealed a dramatic shootout.

An all-Manchester final in London

Manchester United will now face arch-rivals Manchester City in the final on June 3. For the first time, a Manchester derby will be played in the FA Cup final. City had earlier beaten Sheffield United 3-0 with Riyad Mahrez netting a hat-trick.

United claim this massive record

As per Opta, for only a third time in the club's history, Manchester United have reached the final of both the League Cup and FA Cup in the same season - also doing so in 1982-83 and 1993-94.