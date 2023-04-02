Sports

Bayern win nine successive home Bundesliga games against Dortmund: Stats

Bayern Munich overcame Borussia Dortmund 4-2 on matchday 26 of the Bundesliga 2022-23 season (Source: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich overcame Borussia Dortmund 4-2 on matchday 26 of the Bundesliga 2022-23 season. With this win, Bayern have now defeated Dortmund in nine successive home games in the Bundesliga. Thomas Muller scored a brace as newly appointed manager Thomas Tuchel enjoyed a superb win on his debut. Bayern have displaced Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table. Here are the stats.

Bayern have ripped apart Dortmund at home

Winning their ninth Bundesliga home match in a row against Dortmund is a special record. Against no other current Bundesliga team, Bayern have currently such a long winning streak at home in the league. As per Squawka, Bayern have scored 37 goals versus BVB in these nine home games and have conceded just eight. Bayern have seven wins, having scored 4-plus goals.

Match stats and points table

Bayern had 16 attempts with nine shots being on target. Dortmund managed 10 attempts with 4 shots being on target. In terms of possession, Bayern had 48% of the ball compared to Dortmund's 52%. Both sides had a pass accuracy of 85%. Bayern have raced to 55 points from 26 games (W16 D7 L3). Dortmund are second with 53 points.

Bayern become the first team to score 75-plus goals

Bayern are now the first side in Europe's top five leagues to score 75-plus goals in the 2022-23 season. Bayern have 76 goals in the Bundesliga. Notably, Manchester City (71) and Arsenal (70) from the Premier League are the only sides to breach 70-plus goals.

Muller shines for Bayern

Muller, who scored a brace in the first half for the Bavarians, continued his fine form. He now has six goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season. In 434 Bundesliga games, Muller has raced to 143 goals. He steered clear of Bernd Nickel, who managed 141. Overall, Muller has scored 234 goals in 655 games for Bayern in all competitions.

How did the match pan out?

Dayot Upamecano played a long ball from his half which BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel missed as it rolled into his net. Muller scored a brace and Kingsley Coman netted a fourth in the 50th minute. For Dortmund, Emre Can scored a penalty and Donyell Malen added a late second. Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry had efforts ruled out for offside.