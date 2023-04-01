Sports

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal thrash Leeds United: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal thrash Leeds United: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 01, 2023, 10:14 pm 2 min read

Gabriel Jesus scored a brace for the Gunners (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal thrashed Leeds United 4-1 to maintain their eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. After City's 4-1 mauling of Liverpool, Arsenal responded in style with a similar scoreline. Gabriel Jesus scored a brace for the Gunners as Ben White and Granit Xhaka also found the net. Meanwhile, Brighton held Brentford in a dramatic 3-3 encounter. Here's more.

Arsenal vs Leeds: A look at the match stats

Arsenal had 13 attempts with six shots on target. Leeds had five shots on target from seven attempts. Arsenal had 67% ball possession and clocked an 85% pass accuracy. Arsenal have scored 70 goals in Premier League 2022-23, becoming the second side after City (71).

Key numbers for Jesus and Trossard

Playing his 176th Premier League match, Jesus has raced to 65 goals, including seven for Arsenal. He also has 34 assists, including five for his new club. Leandro Trossard has raced to 7 assists from 11 PL games since joining the Gunners from Brighton in January. As per Opta, only Kevin De Bruyne (12) has provided more assists from open play than Trossard (8).

Arsenal race to 72 points; Leeds suffer their 14th defeat

As per Squawka, Arsenal have now scored in 27 of their 29 Premier League games this season. Arsenal have 72 points from 29 matches (W23 D3 L3). Meanwhile, Leeds are 16th with 26 points from 28 games and suffered their 14th loss of the campaign. Brighton's 3-3 draw means both them and Brentford have 43 points each and are placed 6th and 7th respectively.

Key numbers for these Arsenal players

Gabriel Martinelli provided an assist to hit double digits in the PL. In 2022-23, he has 13 goals and 3 assists. Martin Odegaard registered his 13th PL assist, including 7 this season. Xhaka became the fifth Arsenal player to score 5-plus goals in PL 2022-23.