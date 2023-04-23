Sports

IPL 2023: SRH, DC eye solidarity after lackluster starts

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 23, 2023, 05:20 pm 3 min read

DC have claimed just one win this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Delhi Capitals in Match 34 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). After five successive defeats, DC registered their first win in their preceding assignment versus Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH too have made a poor start to their campaign, winning just two of their first six duels. Here we present the duel of the upcoming contest.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this duel on Monday (April 24). SRH have played three games here this season and clinched just one. 7.98 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. Chasing teams have won 37 of the 67 IPL games at this venue. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record cannot separate the two teams much. SRH have won 11 of the 21 matches against DC, the remaining 10 games went in the Capitals's favor. However, the last four meetings between these two teams have seen the Delhi-based team emerge victorious. Last year, the two sides met just once and the Capitals won that contest by 21 runs.

SRH, DC aim to overcome their woes

While SRH boast a strong team on paper, execution has been a problem for the Aiden Markram-led side. Bowlers' inability to contain runs has been a major reason behind their struggles. DC have multiple issues to look at as their middle order looks fragile in Rishabh Pant's absence. Spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav would want to take more wickets in the middle overs.

A look at the probable playing XIs

SRH (Probable XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik. DC (Probable XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar. Impact players: Abdul Samad (SRH) and Prithvi Shaw (DC).

Here are the key performers

With 285 runs in six games, David Warner is the second-leading run-getter in IPL 2023. Harry Brook (100* versus KKR) is one of the only two centurions this season so far. Kuldeep has been DC's most successful bowler this season, having scalped six wickets at an economy of 7.25. Mayank Markande has taken eight wickets in just four games, conceding runs at 6.25.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy Option 1: Heinrich Klaasen, David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (VC), Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav. Fantasy Option 2: Heinrich Klaasen, Philip Salt, David Warner (C), Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel (VC), Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav.