Rohit Sharma records the most ducks in IPL history: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 06, 2023, 04:46 pm 1 min read

Rohit Sharma has scripted an unwanted record in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit was dismissed for a duck versus Chennai Super Kings in match number 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. With this three-ball duck, Rohit has now recorded the most scores of zero in IPL history. Here's more.

16 ducks for Rohit

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit now owns 16 ducks in IPL. He was tied alongside Sunil Narine, Mandeep Singh, and Dinesh Karthik (15 each). Rohit also recorded a second successive duck in IPL 2023, scoring 0 against Punjab Kings on May 3.

Rohit has had a poor run in IPL 2023

Rohit has struggled big time in IPL 2023. His scores read 1, 21, 65, 20, 28, 44, 2, 3, 0, and 0. He has five scores of less than 10. In 10 games, he has 184 runs at an average of 18.39.

Rohit was dismissed by Deepak Chahar

Rohit was dismissed by CSK pacer Deepak Chahar in the third over. MI were reduced to 14/3. Rohit offered a catch as he was early on the shot and the ball caught the shoulder of the bat. Before Rohit's dismissal, MI lost Cameron Green and fellow opener Ishan Kishan. Tushar Deshpande got Green for six before Chahar sent Kishan back.