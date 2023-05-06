Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs SRH: Decoding the key player battles

Rajasthan Royals will look to return to winning ways as they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 52 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). After winning four of their first five games, they could only manage one victory in their next five outings. SRH have endured a poor run this season, winning just three of their nine matches. Here are the anticipated player battles.

Jos Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RR opener Jos Buttler will be up against Bhuvneshwar Kumar's brilliance in the initial overs. Though the right-arm pacer has not dismissed Buttler even once in six IPL meetings, the latter's strike rate in this battle reads just 104.65. Notably, Bhuvneshwar's tally of 59 powerplay wickets is the most for any bowler in IPL. Buttler's strike rate in this phase reads 143.06.

Shimron Hetmyer vs Mayank Markande

Shimron Hetmyer has played some breathtaking cameos this season and SRH must beware of his prowess. The in-form Mayank Markande can be unleashed against him as the dasher has struggled against leg-spinners. He has fallen prey to these spinners seven times in 23 IPL innings as his strike rate comes down to 104.62. Notably, Markande's economy rate against left-handed batters read 8.35.

Mayank Agarwal vs Trent Boult

Trent Boult has been sensational with the new ball as he has scalped seven powerplay wickets this season. However, SRH opener Mayank Agarwal, who has been out of form lately, has tackled him well. He has garnered 50 runs against the left-arm pacer off just 30 balls without getting dismissed. However, Agarwal has been dismissed four times inside the powerplay this season.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Heinrich Klaasen's destructive batting lower down the order is among SRH's few positives this season. He has scored 189 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 181.73. His battle with Yuzvendra Chahal would be enticing as he boasts a strike rate of 224.32 against him in T20 cricket. However, the dasher has fallen prey to the leg-spinner twice in five meetings.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this encounter on May 7. The pitch will assist spinners and batters would need to spend some time in the middle while assessing the conditions. Teams batting first have won two of the three games here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.