Suryakumar Yadav completes 2,900 runs in IPL: Key stats

Suryakumar Yadav slammed a 31-ball 66 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Suryakumar Yadav starred in Mumbai Indians's six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the 46th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. His quickfire 31-ball 66 helped the five-time champions chase down a massive target of 215. SKY, who slammed his third half-century of the ongoing season, also shared a 106-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (75).

Suryakumar has been in sublime form after regaining his rhythm in the shortest format. He followed his 55 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a 31-ball 66 against PBKS. The Indian batter smacked 8 fours and 2 sixes, having finished with a strike rate of 212.90. As a result, SKY raced past 2,900 runs in the IPL. He averages 30.01 in the league.

PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh after MI elected put them in to bat. The Kings were 95/3 after they lost Matthew Short in the 12th over. A 119*-run stand between Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma propelled PBKS past 200 (214/3). MI had a similar start, losing skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck. Ishan, Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, and Tim David then contributed to MI's win (216/4).

Earlier this season, SKY completed 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Suryakumar has now raced to 6,165 runs in 251 T20 matches at an average of 34.25 (SR: 150.43). The tally includes three tons and 40 fifties. SKY recorded his 19th IPL fifty and a third this season. He boasts 1,675 runs at a strike rate of 175.76 in T20 Internationals.