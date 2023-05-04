Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan slams a match-winning 75

Written by Parth Dhall May 04, 2023, 12:15 am 2 min read

Ishan Kishan was adjudged the Player of the Match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

﻿Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Punjab Kings in match number 46 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The five-time champions successfully chased down 215, with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav sharing a 116-run stand. The former slammed a solid 75 off 41 balls, laying the foundation for MI's win. Here are the key stats.

Ishan slams a 41-ball 75

Although Rohit departed quite early, his opening partner Ishan launched a counter-attack. His knock was laced with seven fours and four sixes. It was his second half-century of the ongoing season. Ishan now has 14 fifties in the IPL history. He also raced to 2,156 runs at 29.53. He now has 199 fours and 96 sixes in the IPL.

Most runs for MI in IPL 2023

Ishan, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, is now the leading run-scorer for MI in the ongoing IPL season. The left-handed batter has smashed 286 runs from nine matches at an average of 31.77 as of now (SR: 139.51).

How did the match pan out?

PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh after MI elected put them in to bat. The Kings were 95/3 after they lost Matthew Short in the 12th over. A 119*-run stand between Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma propelled PBKS past 200 (214/3). MI had a similar start, losing skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck. Ishan, Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, and Tim David then contributed to MI's win (216/4).