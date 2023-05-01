Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs DC: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 01, 2023, 12:09 pm 2 min read

GT are leading the team standings (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 44 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Gujarat Titans clash with Delhi Capitals. Both teams have had entirely contrasting campaigns as GT are leading the points table with six wins in eight outings, which include a six-wicket win over DC. The Capitals are last in the standings, having prevailed just twice in eight matches. Here are the anticipated player battles.

David Warner vs Mohammed Shami

DC skipper David Warner would be up against the thunderbolts of Mohammed Shami early on. Such has been Shami's brilliance with the new ball that he owns the most Powerplay wickets (8) this season. He has also dismissed Warner twice in 10 IPL meetings, though he has conceded 107 runs off 76 balls. Warner's strike rate in the Powerplay in IPL 2023 reads 128.24.

Axar Patel vs Rashid Khan

Axar Patel has aced the role of the finisher this season. GT would want to keep him quiet, and Rashid Khan might handle the mantle. Patel has struggled against the leggie as he has been twice against him in seven IPL meetings. He has merely managed 22 runs off 23 balls against him. Rashid's IPL economy rate against left-handed batters reads just 6.64.

Shubman Gill vs Anrich Nortje

Shubman Gill has been on a roll this season, and DC would not want him to extend his golden run. Speedster Anrich Nortje has had success against Gill in the past, having dismissed him twice in five meetings. However, the opener's strike rate in this battle reads 161.90. Moreover, Nortje has been conceding runs at 9.4 in powerplay this season.

Hardik Pandya vs Axar Patel

Besides scoring significant runs, Axar would also be required to bowl a handy spell. The left-arm spinner could be up against GT skipper Hardik Pandya in the middle overs. Patel has managed to keep Hardik quiet, dismissing him once in four meetings and conceding just 18 runs off 17 balls. Overall, Hardik has fallen prey to left-arm spinners six times in 22 IPL innings.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the match on May 2. GT have two wins in four games here this season. The pitch will assist the spinners but once a batter is set, run-scoring will get easier. Chasing teams have won three of the four matches this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).