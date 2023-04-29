Sports

IPL 2023: GT's Mohammed Shami rattles KKR with 3/33

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 29, 2023, 06:55 pm 2 min read

Shami finished with 3/33 against KKR (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans speedster Mohammed Shami used all his experience and came out on top with a three-fer against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He never allowed the KKR batters to run away with the total and did well in both spells. His 3/33 helped GT restrict the hosts to 179/7. Here's more.

A sensible spell from Shami

Shami understands the Eden pitch well. He swung the ball early on and kept the KKR openers at bay. In the third over, he removed Narayan Jagadeesan, who was plumb in front. He dismissed Shardul Thakur in his next over, who couldn't manage Shami's pace and was caught at mid-on. Shami finished with Andre Russell's wicket in the last ball of the innings.

A look at his IPL numbers

Playing his 101st IPL match, Shami has raced to 111 wickets at 28.07. In the last two years, he has improved massively in the shortest format of the game. In IPL 2023, Shami has scalped 13 wickets in eight matches this season at an impressive average of 18.15. His economy is only 7.61, which is the best among bowlers with 10-plus wickets.

The second bowler to complete 100 dot balls this season

Shami has become the second bowler to register 100 dot balls in IPL 2023 season. He is only behind compatriot Mohammed Siraj, who has reached this feat earlier. The 32-year-old speedster has scalped eight wickets in the powerplays, the highest by any bowler this season.

Joint-highest wicket-taker for GT

Shami's 3/33 has helped him scalp 33 wickets in 24 matches for GT at an average of 21.24. He is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker for the franchise, equaling Rashid Khan's tally of 33 wickets. Rashid finished with 0/54 against KKR.

How did the KKR innings pan out?

KKR were off to a flying start as they were 61/2 in the powerplays, courtesy of Rahmanullah Gurbaz's (81) heroics. He added 47 runs with Rinku Singh in the middle but perished in the slog overs. However, Andre Russell played a nice cameo to help the hosts compile 179/7. Noor Ahmad and Joshua Little were superb for Gujarat.