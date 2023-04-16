Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs RR: Sanju Samson elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 16, 2023, 07:27 pm 2 min read

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the encounter

Gujarat Titans will look to continue their stronghold when they host the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on April 16 (Sunday). While GT have bounced back with a win over Punjab Kings, RR scripted history against Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk. RR skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, and Mohit Sharma. Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

This is the third match GT will play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2023. The pitch will assist the spinners but pacers who can hit the deck will also get help. The batters will get value for their shots because of the quick outfield. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the head-to-head record

This is a rematch of last season's final. GT and RR have crossed swords thrice last season and each time GT emerged victorious. Their last meeting was in the finals when RR could only manage 130/9. In response, GT chased it down in 18.1 overs. Hardik Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 3/17 with the ball and a 34-run knock.

Story of these two teams in IPL 2023

GT started with a win against CSK and then also defeated DC in Delhi. It took a splendid effort from KKR to beat GT. But they bounced back against PBKS in their last match. Meanwhile, RR have won three matches where they batted first and lost the only one where they were chasing. They defeated CSK in Chepauk in their last match.