KKR's Rahmanullah Gurbaz smokes his second IPL fifty: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 29, 2023, 06:35 pm 2 min read

Gurbaz smashed 81 off just 39 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's fiery half-century powered Kolkata Knight Riders to a massive 179/7 against Gujarat Titans in Match 39 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Afghanistan batting sensation smoked 81 off just 39 deliveries. It was his second IPL fifty which was studded with five boundaries and seven maximums. Notably, he replaced the injured Jason Roy for this contest. Here are his stats.

A power-packed knock from Gurbaz

Gurbaz made full utilization of the powerplay overs as KKR were 61/2 after six overs. The Afghanistan dasher got to his half-century off just 27 balls. Notably, he gathered 30 runs off just 11 balls against Rashid Khan. Noor Ahmad eventually dismissed him in the 16th over as Rashid completed the catch.

Second IPL fifty for Gurbaz

As mentioned this was his second IPL fifty and his highest score in the tournament. Earlier this season, he scored a match-winning 57 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Notably, no other Afghanistan player owns a half-century in the cash-rich league. He has now raced to 183 runs in six IPL games at an average of 30.5. His strike rate reads 145.23.

21st fifty in T20 cricket

Gurbaz is one of the rising stars in T20 cricket. The Knight Riders traded the Afghanistan batter from GT ahead of the ongoing season. Gurbaz is an owner of 3,287 runs in the format, having played 130 matches. He has a strike rate of over 149. Gurbaz has now raced to 21 T20 half-centuries and also owns a ton.