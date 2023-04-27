Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG: Decoding the key player battles

IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 27, 2023, 03:34 pm 2 min read

Dhawan might return to the PBKS XI (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 38 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Punjab Kings cross swords with Lucknow Super Giants. Both teams have played seven games so far and won four apiece. They would be raring to gain two more points. Meanwhile, LSG will have redemption in mind, having lost to PBKS by three runs earlier this season. Here are the anticipated player battles.

KL Rahul vs Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh, who has been stellar in IPL 2023, dismissed KL Rahul when the two sides met earlier this season. He has conceded just 17 off 18 balls in this battle. As Rahul was associated with PBKS from 2018 to 2021, he would have faced Arshdeep a lot in the nets. Overall, Rahul has fallen prey to left-arm pacers 12 times in 59 innings.

Nicholas Pooran vs Rahul Chahar

Nicholas Pooran has played some breathing cameos this season and would not mind giving PBKS bowlers a hard time. He could be up against Rahul Chahar in the middle overs. Though leg-spinners have dismissed Pooran five times in 27 IPL innings, the latter strikes at 158.77 against them. He has smashed Chahar for 32 runs off 20 balls without being dismissed.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Mark Wood

PBKS's regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who missed his side's last three games due to a shoulder injury, is expected to return. He would be required to tackle Mark Wood in the initial overs. Since 2022, Wood has claimed seven wickets in the powerplay in 11 T20 innings (ER: 8.35). Dhawan's strike rate in this phase in IPL 2023 reads 118.36.

Liam Livingstone vs Ravi Bishnoi

LSG would be aware of the damage Liam Livingstone can inflict in the middle overs. As he tends to struggle against leggies, Ravi Bishnoi can be unleashed against him. The England dasher has fallen prey to these spinners five times in 14 IPL meetings, striking at just 119.40. However, he has smothered Bishnoi for 15 runs off seven balls without being dismissed.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will host this contest on Friday (April 28). The bowlers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Slower deliveries will be effective on this surface and spinners could play a crucial role. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm IST).

Poll Who bowler will come on top?