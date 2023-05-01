Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs DC: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 01, 2023, 11:52 am 2 min read

Mohit Sharma can complete 100 IPL wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans will be up against Delhi Capitals in match number 44 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the match on May 2. GT are leading the team standings, having won six of their eight games. DC are lying at the bottom of the table with just two wins in eight outings. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the H2H record

As GT made their IPL debut only last season, they have met DC just twice and emerged winners on both occasions. One of their victories came earlier this season by six wickets. Sai Sudharshan's unbeaten 48-ball 62 meant the Titans comfortably chased down 163. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami claimed three-fers in that contest. DC would like to settle scores this time around.

Here are the stadium stats

The venue has hosted 23 IPL matches and 13 of them have been won by teams chasing (excluding Super Over wins). Hence, the toss-winning captain will look to chase here as dew can also be a factor. 8.26 reads the average run rate for teams batting first here n the IPL. GT have won three of their five games here.

Mohit Sharma set to complete 100 IPL wickets

Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma can touch the 100-wicket mark in IPL. His tally stands at 98 wickets in 91 appearances at an average of 26.14. Against DC, he has scalped 12 wickets in 11 IPL outings at an impressive economy rate of 7.22. In IPL 2023, Mohit has six wickets in five games at an economy of 6.57.

Warner set to complete this T20 milestone

David Warner needs 15 runs to complete 11,500 runs in T20s. He currently tallies 11,485 runs in 350 matches at an average of 37.65. He will be the fifth batter to reach the milestone, the first among Aussies. Only Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (12,528), Kieron Pollard (12,175), and Virat Kohli (11,659) are ahead of him. Warner has amassed 6,187 runs in the IPL.

Here are the other approaching milestones

Hardik Pandya requires three scalps to complete 150 wickets in T20 cricket. Alzarri Joseph needs just one wicket to complete 100 wickets in the 20-over format. Vijay Shankar needs 70 more to complete 1,000 IPL runs. Anrich Nortje is one away to complete 50 wickets in the IPL. Axar Patel (47) is three away from 50 scalps for DC.

