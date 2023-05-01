Sports

IPL 2023: DC aim to overcome GT challenge in Ahmedabad

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 01, 2023, 11:43 am 3 min read

GT are leading the team standings (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will cross swords with Delhi Capitals in the 44th Match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams have had entirely contrasting campaigns so far, with GT winning six of their eight games. DC have two just wins in eight outings, and their chances of qualifying for playoffs are looking brim. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the match on May 2. GT have two wins in four games here this season. The pitch will assist the spinners, but once a batter is set, run-scoring will get easier. Chasing teams have won three of the four matches this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the H2H record

As GT made their IPL debut only last season, they have met DC just twice and emerged winners on both occasions. One of their victories came earlier this season by six wickets. Sai Sudharshan's unbeaten 48-ball 62 meant the Titans comfortably chased down 163. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami claimed three-fers in that contest. DC would like to settle scores this time around.

Can DC cause a turnaround?

After losing their first five fixtures, the Capitals have won two of their next three games. The likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Axar Patel have been putting up impactful performances. GT have all their bases covered with prominent performers across all departments. Hardik Pandya has been exceptional as a leader. A couple of more wins can power the Titans to the playoffs.

Here are the probable XIs

GT (Probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little. DC (Probable XI): David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar. Impact players: Abhinav Manohar (GT) and Sarfaraz Khan (DC).

Here are the key performers

Skipper David Warner has been DC's leading run-getter, having amassed 306 runs at a strike rate of 38.25. Axar Patel has been exceptional in both departments, recording 211 runs and seven wickets. Noor Ahmad has scalped just eight wickets in four games at an economy of 7.32. Shubman Gill has hammered 333 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 142.30.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy Option 1: Wriddhiman Saha, Philip Salt, David Warner, Shubman Gill, David Miller (C), Mitchell Marsh (VC), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little. Fantasy Option 2: Wriddhiman Saha, Philip Salt, David Warner, Shubman Gill (C), David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Vijay Shankar, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan (VC), Noor Ahmad, Anrich Nortje.