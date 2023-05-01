Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB: Pitch report (Ekana Cricket Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 01, 2023, 11:38 am 2 min read

LSG have two wins in four games here (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The high-flying Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 43 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 1, 7:30pm onward. Both teams have played eight games so far, with LSG winning five and RCB prevailing four times. Here we look at the pitch report.

A look at the pitch conditions

The track at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has been challenging for batters as the black soil pitches offer help for new ball bowlers. Also, as the ball gets older, it will bring the spinners into play. The toss-winning skipper is likely to elect bowling due to the dew factor. Notably, LSG's game against Delhi Capitals marked the venue's debut in the IPL.

Here are the stadium stats

Batters have had a hard time at this venue in IPL 2023, with the average run rate being just 7.6. Teams batting first and chasing have won two games apiece. LSG have fared decently here, winning two of the four games. Pacers have claimed 33 wickets here with their economy being 7.75. Spinners have claimed 24 wickets, conceding runs at 7.24.

Here are the key performers

LSG skipper KL Rahul has clobbered 211 runs in five T20 matches at this venue at 52.75. Krunal Pandya owns six wickets in four IPL games here at an economy of 6.00. Ravi Bishnoi owns five wickets in four games, conceding runs at 7.86. LSG pace spearhead Mark Wood claimed a fifer (5/14) here earlier this season.

A look at the probable playing XIs

LSG probable XI: KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis/Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur. RCB probable XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. Impact players: du Plessis (RCB), Amit Mishra (LSG).

