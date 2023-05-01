Sports

Suryakumar Yadav slams his second half-century of IPL 2023

Written by Parth Dhall May 01, 2023, 12:25 am 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a 29-ball 55 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians (MI) overcame Rajasthan Royals in match number 42 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Wankhede. MI successfully chased down 213, with a 55-run from Suryakumar Yadav fueling their win. He slammed a special half-century after MI were reduced to 76/2. The heroics of Tim David (45*)and Tilak Varma (29*) eventually brought the five-time champions home in IPL's 1,000th match.

SKY capitalizes upon his form

Chasing 213 at the Wankhede Stadium, SKY arrived at number four, with Mumbai Indians's scorecard reading 76/2. He went after the bowlers from the outset as the required run rate remained in control. SKY reached his fifty off just 23 balls. It was his second half-century of the ongoing season. The dasher managed 55 off 29 balls (8 fours and 2 sixes).

SKY has over 6,000 T20 runs

Earlier this season, SKY completed 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Suryakumar has now raced to 6,099 runs in 250 T20 matches at a stellar average of 34.01 (SR: 149.96). The tally includes three tons and 39 fifties. SKY recorded his 18th IPL fifty and a second this season. The batter now owns 2,845 runs in 131 IPL games (SR: 138.98).

SKY's stats in T20Is

SKY, who made his T20I debut in March 2021, has been stellar at the highest level. He boasts 1,675 runs at 46.53. His overall strike rate reads 175.76. While he has 13 fifties in the format, SKY's tally of three T20I centuries is the most for a non-opener. SKY is the fastest to reach 1,500 T20I runs in terms of balls taken (843).

How did the match pan out?

RR had a flying start after Sanju Samson elected to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler added 72 runs. Although Jaiswal lost support, he continued with his onslaught. He was the lone warrior as RR amassed 212/7. MI lost their openers, but Suryakumar and David brought them home. David chased 17 runs in the final over, slamming three sixes off Jason Holder.