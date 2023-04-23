Sports

IPL 2023, Suryakumar Yadav completes 6,000 T20 runs: Key stats

IPL 2023, Suryakumar Yadav completes 6,000 T20 runs: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 23, 2023, 10:37 am 2 min read

SKY smoked a fiery fifty against PBKS (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Suryakumar Yadav smothered a fiery half-century against Punjab Kings in Match 31 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), albeit in a losing cause. The right-handed batter scored 57 off just 26 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries and three maximums. During the course, SKY also completed 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Here we decode his stellar stats in the format.

A power-packed knock from SKY

Chasing 215 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, SKY arrived at number four with Mumbai Indians's scorecard reading 84/2. He went after the bowlers from the outset as the required run rate remained in control. SKY reached his fifty off just 23 balls, his fastest in the IPL. The dasher eventually fell prey to Arshdeep Singh in the 18th over as MI fell short.

6,000 runs for SKY

Suryakumar has now raced to 6,021 runs in 248 T20 matches at a stellar average of 34.01 (SR: 149.55). The tally includes three tons and 38 fifties. SKY recorded his 17th IPL fifty and a maiden one this season. The batter now owns 2,767 runs in 129 IPL games (SR: 137.93). 7, 43, 0, 1, and 15 read his previous scores this season.

His run in T20I cricket

SKY, who made his T20I debut in March 2021, has been stellar at the highest level. He boasts 1,675 runs at 46.53. His overall strike rate reads 175.76. While he has 13 fifties in the format, SKY's tally of three T20I centuries is the most for a non-opener. SKY is the fastest to reach 1,500 T20I runs in terms of balls taken (843).

Do you know?

Among batters with at least 1,000 T20 runs since 2022, SKY's strike rate of 171.77 is the highest. He has accumulated 1,893 runs in this period at an average of 44.02. Tim David (168.53) trails him in this regard.

How did the game pan out?

Batting first, PBKS lost four wickets inside 10 overs. However, Sam Curran (55) and Harpreet Singh (41) came to their rescue. PBKS scored big in the last six overs and finished at 214/8. In reply, MI fought well with skipper Rohit Sharma (44), Cameron Green (67), and Suryakumar playing solid knocks, but it was not enough. Arshdeep's 4/29 powered PBKS to a 13-run triumph.