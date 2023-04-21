Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 21, 2023, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Mumbai Indians (MI) will meet Punjab Kings in Match 31 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host this contest on April 22. MI are coming off three successive wins and would be determined to gain two more points. Meanwhile, PBKS would be raring to get a win, losing three of their last four matches. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

Though MI boast five IPL trophies and PBKS are eyeing their maiden one, the head-to-head cannot separate the two teams much. MI have claimed 15 wins in 29 games against the Kings. The remaining 14 games went in PBKS's favor. Last season, the two sides met just once and the Mohali-based team clinched that contest by 12 runs.

The pitch here is conducive for run-scoring, with the boundaries being on the shorter side. The average run rate of teams batting first here in IPL reads 8.43. Chasing sides have won 58 of the 106 IPL games played here. MI have so far played 73 IPL games at the Wankhede Stadium and emerged winners on 45 occasions (including super over wins).

SKY can get these milestones

Suryakumar Yadav (5,964) is just 36 away from completing 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. He averages 33.88 in 246 games in the format, striking at 149.1. The dasher can reach 600 fours in the format with five boundaries. To touch the 250-sixes mark, he would need to clear the fence seven times. 7, 43, 0, 1, and 15 read his scores this season.

Rohit's returns against PBKS

MI skipper Rohit Sharma has fared well versus PBKS in the past, accumulating 768 runs in 28 games with the help of seven half-centuries. His average and strike rate against the opposition read 33.39 and 139.89, respectively. At the Wankhede Stadium, the veteran opener has mustered 1,881 runs in 68 IPL games, striking at 33.58. The tally includes 14 half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan's stellar numbers versus MI

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who missed his side's last two games, is expected to return. With 871 runs in 27 games at 39.59, the southpaw is the highest run-getter versus MI in IPL history. Meanwhile, Dhawan has been on a roll this season, having accumulated 233 runs in four games at 116.50. His strike rate this season reads 146.54.