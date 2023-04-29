Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs RR: Decoding the key player battles

IPL 2023, MI vs RR: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 29, 2023, 04:39 pm 2 min read

Chahal enjoys a very good record against MI (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians will square off against the Rajasthan Royals in match number 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The Wankhede Stadium will host the fixture on April 30. MI will hope that their stars step up and help them get back to winning ways. Whereas, RR will aim to strengthen their position atop. The duel promises to be enticing. Here's more.

Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

MI need Rohit Sharma to fire in the upcoming games. He has scored 181 runs and has fallen to pace five times in seven games this season. He will have to negate Trent Boult upfront against RR. The NZ speedster has dismissed him once in five IPL meetings. Rohit has managed 15 runs against him, with a paltry strike rate of 107.14

Suryakumar Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Suryakumar Yadav is gradually getting back his form this season and he will be crucial in the middle overs when the hosts would need to score quickly. However, his biggest test will be against RR's Yuzvendra Chahal. They have crossed swords 11 times in the IPL and SKY has scored 76 runs against Chahal, while striking at 120.63. Chahal has dismissed him thrice.

Jos Buttler vs Jason Behrendorff

Jos Buttler started the season with a bang but has lost his way. In the last four matches, he has fallen to pace thrice. Hence, Jason Behrendoff may have a chance against the Englishman in the powerplays. Butler has slammed 20 runs against Behrendorff in two T20s with a strike rate of 153.84. Behrendorff has scalped 57 wickets in powerplays in 91 T20 innings.

Sanju Samson vs Piyush Chawla

RR skipper Sanju Samson relishes playing spinners in the middle overs. But facing the veteran leggie, Piyush Chawla will be a major challenge for him. Chawla has dismissed Samson twice in six IPL meetings. Whereas, the 28-year-old has smoked 56 runs at an impressive strike rate of 155.55. He has smashed the veteran leggie for four sixes and a couple of fours.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

MI have only won one out of the three home matches this season. But against RR, they will hope to bounce back at the Wankhede. The pitch here is conducive for batting, considering the quick outfield and shorter dimensions. However, the pacers will get some assistance with the new ball. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.