Sports

IPL 2023, RR defeat table-toppers CSK at home: Key stats

IPL 2023, RR defeat table-toppers CSK at home: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 27, 2023, 11:13 pm 2 min read

RR won the match by 32 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals beat table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in match number 37 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The Royals successfully defended 202/5 restricting the Super Kings to 170/6. A 54-run knock by Shivam Dube went in vain. Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed a 29-ball 47. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal's 77 fueled the innings of RR. Adam Zampa took three wickets.

How did the match pan out?

RR had a flying start after they elected to bat. Openers Jaiswal and Jos Buttler added 86 runs, with the former scoring a half-century. Later, Devdutt Padikkal (27*) and Dhruv Jurel (34) propelled the Royals past the 200-run mark. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad shared a 42-run stand before Dube and Moeen Ali caught up. However, CSK fell 32 runs short.

Another half-century for Jaiswal

Jaiswal continued his exploits, slamming 40* off 21 balls in the Powerplay. He brought up a 26-ball half-century in the seventh over. The young left-handed batter hammered his third half-century of the ongoing season and sixth overall. Jaiswal also touched the 800-run mark in the IPL during his knock. He ended up slamming 77 off 43 balls (6 fours, 4 sixes).

Buttler completes 2,500 IPL runs as opener

Buttler, who played second fiddle, scored 27 off 21 balls. In the process, he completed 2,500 runs as an opener in the IPL. Buttler has become the 14th opener to have scored as many runs in the tournament. The senior opener completed his 2,500th run with a four off Tushar Deshpande in the second over of the match.

Worst economy rate for a bowling team in Powerplay

CSK have the worst economy rate for a bowling team in the Powerplay in IPL 2023 (10.10). On the other hand, the Super Kings have the highest run-rate for a batting team (9.88).

Jadeja features in his 300th T20

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become just the eighth Indian player to play 300 matches in T20 cricket. Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and R Ashwin are on this list. Jadeja picked the crucial wicket of Buttler against the Royals. The former conceded 32 runs in four overs (ER: 8:00).

Jadeja plays 150th IPL match for CSK

Out of 300, Jadeja has played 150 encounters for CSK alone in the IPL. Only Dhoni (212*) and Raina (176) have featured for the Super Kings more than Jadeja in the tournament. Dwayne Bravo is the only player with over 100 IPL matches for CSK. Jadeja has won was a part of CSK's title-winning campaigns in 2018 and 2021.