IPL 2023: RR compile 202/5 against CSK; Yashasvi Jaiswal shines

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 27, 2023, 09:13 pm 2 min read

Rajasthan Royals (RR) racked up 202/5 against Chennai Super Kings in match number 37 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Yashasvi Jaiswal laid the foundation for their innings, having slammed a 43-ball 77. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel struck in the death overs to fuel RR's innings. Tushar Deshpande took two wickets for the Super Kings.

A flying start for RR

RR had a flying start after skipper Sanju Samson elected to bat. As has been the case, Jaiswal and Jos Buttler came out all guns blazing. While the latter had a cautious approach, Jaiswal kept punishing the CSK bowlers. RR collected 42 runs in the first three overs and 22 in the next three. The Royals were 64/0 after six overs.

Another half-century for Jaiswal

Jaiswal continued his exploits, slamming 40* off 21 balls in the Powerplay. He brought up a 26-ball half-century in the seventh over. The young left-handed batter hammered his third half-century of the ongoing season and sixth overall. Jaiswal also touched the 800-run mark in the IPL during his knock. He ended up slamming 77 off 43 balls (6 fours, 4 sixes).

Buttler completes 2,500 IPL runs as opener

Buttler, who played second fiddle, scored 27 off 21 balls. In the process, he completed 2,500 runs as an opener in the IPL. Buttler has become the 14th opener to have scored as many runs in the tournament. The senior opener completed his 2,500th run with a four off Tushar Deshpande in the second over of the match.

Worst economy rate for a bowling team in Powerplay

CSK have the worst economy rate for a bowling team in the Powerplay in IPL 2023 (10.10). On the other hand, the Super Kings have the highest run-rate for a batting team (9.88).

Jadeja features in his 300th T20

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become just the eighth Indian player to play 300 matches in T20 cricket. Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and R Ashwin are on this list. Jadeja picked the crucial wicket of Buttler against the Royals. The former conceded 32 runs in four overs (ER: 8:00).

150 IPL matches for CSK

Out of 300, Jadeja has played 150 encounters for CSK alone in the IPL. Only Dhoni (212*) and Raina (176) have featured for the Super Kings more than Jadeja in the tournament. Dwayne Bravo is the only player with over 100 IPL matches for CSK. Jadeja has won was a part of CSK's title-winning campaigns in 2018 and 2021.