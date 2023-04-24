India

SC accepts Lalit Modi's unconditional apology, shuts contempt case

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 24, 2023, 06:15 pm 2 min read

The Supreme Court accepted Lalit Modi's unconditonal apology and dropped all contempt proceedings against him

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi's unconditional apology and closed all contempt proceedings against him. The bench of Justices CT Ravikumar and MR Shah said, "We remind the respondent that any such attempt on his part in future, which would tantamount to remotely tarnishing the image of Indian judiciary and courts, will be seen very seriously."

Why does this story matter?

In an Instagram post in January, Modi claimed that cases are "fixed" in the Indian judiciary.

Following this, senior bar member Chander Uday Singh filed a contempt petition against him in March.

On April 13, the Supreme Court sought an unconditional apology from Modi and accepted his suggestion of publishing it in leading newspapers and social media before taking up the petition against him.

Tarnishing judiciary's image: SC to Lalit Modi

In the last hearing on April 13, the SC bench said Modi wasn't above the law and institution. His counsel, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, informed the court that since the previous hearing on March 3, Modi posted two tweets on March 30, which the bench said also tarnished the judiciary's image. While the first tweet was immediately withdrawn, the second was a clarification.

Modi tweeted despite issuance of contempt notice

Arguing against Modi, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar said, "Even after notice of contempt is issued, the contemnor has again tweeted." The bench also said, "We are not at all satisfied with [Modi's] explanation." It demanded Modi's unconditional apology and an affidavit with an undertaking that he won't make such posts in the future. Singhvi assured the bench that Modi would tender an unconditional apology.

Modi currently lives in London

Reportedly, Modi is a fugitive economic offender and has been living in London since 2010. Notably, Modi founded the IPL and was its chairman until he was charged with tax evasion and money laundering, among others. The ruling BJP alleged last year that the Congress government decided not to seek Modi's extradition. His passport was revoked in 2011 and later restored in 2014.