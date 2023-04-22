Sports

IPL 2023: Super Giants restrict Gujarat Titans to 135/6

IPL 2023: Super Giants restrict Gujarat Titans to 135/6

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 22, 2023, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Lucknow Super Giants bowled well on a sluggish surface to restrict Gujarat Titans to 135/6

Lucknow Super Giants bowled well on a sluggish surface to restrict Gujarat Titans to 135/6 in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. After losing an early wicket, Gujarat showed a fight with a steady partnership between Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya. LSG hit back with a tight bowling display. Pandya's efforts helped Gujarat get past 130.

Gujarat manage 40/1 in PP overs

Naveen-ul-Haq handed LSG a good start, conceding four in the first over. In the second delivery of the second over, Krunal Pandya dismissed Shubman Gill with a tossed-up ball drifting in. Saha (34 from 24) was the key asset for Gujarat in the first six overs. His contribution helped his side post 40/1 after six overs.

LSG tighten the screws in the middle overs

Saha and Pandya brought up their 50-plus stand in the ninth over. Gujarat did reasonably well to be 71/1 after 10 overs before a set Saha was dismissed by Krunal in the 11th over. Veteran Amit Mishra then got Abhinav Manohar as Naveen ended a solid middle overs for LSG with the wicket of Vijay Shankar. Gujarat managed 52/3 in overs 7-15.

Saha plays a solid 47-run knock; reached 250 IPL fours

Veteran opener Saha scored a solid 47 from 36 balls. His knock was laced with six fours. He played a massive role in forging a quality stand alongside Pandya after Gill was out for a duck. Saha has 2,564 IPL runs, reaching 250 fours.

How did the death overs pan out?

In the death overs, Ravi Bishnoi bowled a solid 16th over, conceding five. Avesh Khan managed another tight over, giving away just five. Bishnoi was targeted by Pandya in the 18th over, smashing the young spinner for a four and three sixes. Bishnoi finished with 0/49. Naveen gave Gujarat no space in the 19th over (5 runs). Marcus Stoinis finished with two wickets next.

A crucial fifty from the blade of Hardik Pandya

Pandya played a crucial hand for his side, scoring an important knock of 66 from 50 balls. He smashed two fours and four sixes. Pandya now has nine IPL fifties. He has raced to 2,078 runs at 29.68. Pandya surpassed Adam Gilchrist's tally (2,069).