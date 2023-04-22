Sports

Lionel Messi scripts this unique record in Ligue 1: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 22, 2023, 03:53 pm 3 min read

Messi registered his 15th assist in the current Ligue 1 season (Source: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain registered a 2-1 win over Angers in the Ligue 1 as they rode on Kylian Mbappe's brace. The Parisians have always found a way to win in the league and this time it was no different. While Mbappe made the headlines with his brace, it is Lionel Messi who broke a Ligue 1 record when he assisted the second goal. Here's more.

Messi attains this unique Ligue 1 feat

Messi's assist took his tally to 15 in Ligue 1 2022-23 season. He also has 15 goals. As per Opta, Messi became the third player to register 15-plus goals and assists in a single Ligue 1 season since 2006-07. The other two players are Eden Hazard in 2011-12 (20 and 16) and Mbappe in 2021-22 (28 and 17).

Here are Messi's numbers for PSG

Messi has been in sensational form for PSG this season. He has tallied 20 goals this season, besides providing 19 assists in 36 matches across all competitions. Overall, the former Barcelona legend has scored 31 goals, besides making 33 assists, including 29 in Ligue 1. Notably, he is the top assist provider in Ligue 1 since joining the club last season.

Mbappe matches this unique Ligue 1 record

Courtesy of his brace, Mbappe's total goal contributions in the Ligue 1 stands at 214 (157 goals and 57 assists). As per Opta, the 24-year-old forward has matched the Ligue 1 goal contribution of Dimitri Payet since the 2006-07 season when they started analyzing the French top flight. Mbappe has tallied 34 goals and eight assists this season in 37 appearances across all competitions.

PSG's unbeaten streak against Angers

PSG have the longest unbeaten streak in their club's history against Angers as they haven't tasted defeat in the last 29 competitive fixtures (W22 D7). The Parisians have won the last 16 of their matches against Angers, better than their record against Nantes.

How did the game pan out?

PSG started the away fixture with a bang when Mbappe slammed home the first goal in the ninth minute. It was Messi who orchestrated it before Juan Bernat and Mbappe combined to score the first. The second goal was from a counter-attack as Messi sprayed the ball forward to Mbappe, who made no mistake. Angers' substitute midfielder Sada Thioub scored an 87th-minute consolation.

PSG extend their lead at the Ligue 1 summit

This win over Angers, sees PSG race to 75 points from 32 matches atop Ligue 1 standings. Olympique Marseille trail by 11 points in the second position but they have a match in hand. RC Lens are in third position just a point below Marseille.