Why CJI Chandrachud refused to accept Centre's sealed note

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 20, 2023, 06:48 pm 3 min read

While hearing the OROP case, CJI DY Chandrachud slammed the practice of using sealed cover envelopes for court submissions

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud lashed out at using sealed cover envelopes for submissions to courts while hearing the One Rank One Pension (OROP) case on Monday. Chandrachud reportedly rejected a sealed cover envelope from the Attorney General of India stating the Defence Ministry's decision on paying pensions, asking the top government lawyer to read it or take it back.

Why does this story matter?

In 2022, the Supreme Court (SC) observed that the "sealed cover" process sets a "dangerous precedent" because it makes "the process of adjudication vague and opaque."

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Chandrachud, in a verdict passed on October 20 last year, observed that this process affects the operations of the justice delivery procedure and causes a severe breach of natural justice.

Need to end sealed cover practice in SC: CJI

"We need to put an end to this sealed cover practice in SC; this is fundamentally contrary to (the) basic process of fair justice," he was quoted as saying by The Hindu. The remarks by the bench of Justices JB Pardiwala, PS Narasimha, and CJI Chandrachud came while hearing the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement's (IESM) appeal regarding the OROP arrears payment to former servicemen.

Communicate the findings with opposite party: SC

The SC bench also asked the attorney general to communicate the findings with the opposite party as well, as per Bar and Bench. "Please share the sealed cover with the opposite side or take him to the chamber. We want to put an end to the sealed cover business being followed by Supreme Court since High Courts also follow it," the CJI stated.

Details on IESM plea

Regarding the plea, CJI stated the top court sees the Centre's difficulties with OROP arrears payments to former service personnel; however, it needs to understand the action plan. "Budget outlay is not able to meet this huge outflow at one go. The finance ministry was taken into confidence, and it has said it is unable to meet this outflow at one go," he stated.

Know about OROP dues

On March 13, the apex court came down heavily on the Centre after it "unilaterally" decided to pay OROP dues over four installments, reported NDTV. Recently, the defense ministry also filed an affidavit and a compliance note in the country's highest court, outlining a timetable for Rs. 28,000 crore in arrears payments to former servicemen for 2019-22.

Detailed numbers of due arrears payments as per SC order

According to the court's order, OROP arrears from 2019 would be paid to those gallantry award winners and earning family pension (almost 6 lakh people) by March 30, to over 70-year-old former servicemen (approximately 4 lakh) by June 30, and the rest ((between 10 to 11 lakh) on August 31, November 30 and February 28.