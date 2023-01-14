India

Hate-speech: Supreme Court slams news channels, seeks government's strict stand

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 14, 2023, 01:42 pm 3 min read

The Supreme Court stated on Friday that news anchors who attempt to divide society through their shows should be taken off air. While hearing a batch of petitions, a bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna asked media persons to talk responsibly on TV. The court also urged the Centre and state governments to take a tough stance against hate speech.

Why does this story matter?

In 2022, many instances of hate speech were reported in the country involving religious leaders and news anchors after which the Supreme Court received several pleas seeking action in such matters.

The top court also directed the Centre to outline states' compliance with the general directions.

Despite the fact that several states claimed to have started the action, there appears to be no decline.

Every news coverage TRP-driven; hate speech become a menace: SC

The bench said every news coverage was driven by Television Rating Points (TRPs) nowadays, and anchors competing and "dividing society." It also wondered why TV news anchors cannot be taken off air if they contribute to the problem of hate speech spreading. "Hate speech has become a complete menace. It has to stop," the bench said.

Supreme Court's dig at News Broadcasting Standards Authority

"How many times have you taken off anchors? Have you dealt with anchors in the way you send a message?", Justice Joseph asked Advocate Nisha Bhambani appearing for the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA), which is hearing several cases of alleged hate speech on TV.

Must ensure basic human dignity: SC to NBSA

The bench also expressed concern over the alleged media trial of the recent incident of a man allegedly urinating on an Air India flight. "He was called names. Media people should understand he is still under trial and he should not be denigrated. Everyone has dignity," Justice Joseph said. He asked NBSA that it "must ensure that basic human dignity is maintained."

Strict stance by Centre; status report by states sought

The bench has directed the Centre to take a strict stand on hate speech issues and asked states to file status reports on the steps taken to curb hate speech and inflammatory speeches. Notably, the petitioners have noted that the increase in internet access and social media was also a significant factor in the spread of fake information and hate speech.

Top court was hearing these petitions

SC was considering a slew of petitions demanding action against hate speech. The broad category cases include pleas against Sudarshan News TV's 'UPSC Jihad' campaign and petitions filed against the 'Corona jihad' campaign in the aftermath of the Tablighi Jamaat issue. Other petitions include those against Dharam Sansad meetings where anti-Muslim statements were allegedly made and a plea seeking broad guidelines against hate speech.

Centre contemplating amendments to CrPC

The Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, stated that it is aware of the situation and is considering amending the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to address the issue of hate speech. Meanwhile, Deputy Advocate General of Uttarakhand Jatinder Kumar Sethi stated that multiple instances of hate speech were recorded following the court's judgment, including 23 under the suo motu category.