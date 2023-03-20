India

Delhi man acted as link between Amritpal Singh, Pakistan: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 20, 2023, 06:26 pm 3 min read

Security agencies have claimed that Amritpal Singh established Pakistan connection via Canada and Dubai

Indian security and intelligence agencies claimed that fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's connection with Pakistan's establishment was formed via Canada and Dubai, Hindustan Times reported. Delhi's Punjabi Bagh resident, Daljit Singh Kalsi, is reportedly the main person responsible for establishing this link. Earlier, Kalsi even led a delegation that allegedly submitted a memorandum against India to Pakistan's Consul General in Vancouver, Canada.

Why does this story matter?

Singh is reportedly a self-styled radical preacher and separatist pro-Khalistani leader.

He has been accused of spreading violence in India on instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Currently, the Punjab Police's crackdown on Singh and his aides is ongoing, nearly a month after they attacked Punjab's Ajnala Police Station with swords and firearms in an attempt to free one of their arrested aides.

What did security agencies say?

Singh's aide Kalsi was allegedly part of the conspiracy to vandalize the Ajnala Police Station on February 23, security agencies alleged, per HT. He was also reportedly communicating with Pakistan's establishment through its Consulate General in Vancouver, Canada, and via Dubai. Reports claimed Sikh radicalism is also being allegedly funded in Canada and the United Kingdom, but their respective governments are ignoring the same.

Kalsi was arrested under National Security Act

Kalsi was arrested on Saturday, nearly a month after the Ajnala incident, and charged under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act. He is believed to be Singh's key aide cum advisor, who was responsible for his appointment as the Waris De Punjab leader. Kalsi also allegedly accompanied the Khalistani extremist in his public appearances after Singh arrived in India on August 20, 2022.

Who is Daljit Kalsi?

Daljit Kalsi, an advisor for Waris Punjab De chief Singh, is reportedly an actor and producer and has been closely associated with the Khalistan movement. Many believe that he had hatched the master plan to anoint Singh as the chief of the Waris Punjab De.

Crackdown on pro-Khalistani leader, aides after Shah-Mann meeting

Reportedly, the Punjab Police intensified its statewide operation to detain Singh and his aides days after CM Bhagwant Mann's meeting with Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on March 2. On Saturday, numerous close associates of Singh were apprehended in Jalandhar and are being reportedly interrogated. So far, over 100 Waris Punjab De members have been apprehended in the statewide operation, per The Times of India.

Previous encounter of Waris Punjab De with Punjab Police

In February, armed with guns, swords, and other weapons, hundreds of supporters of Singh clashed with the police in Ajnala of Amritsar district. Singh and his supporters allegedly stormed into the Ajnala Police Station and camped there until the cops "assured" that Lovepreet Singh Tufan, a close aide of Singh who was detained on charges including theft and kidnapping, would be set free.