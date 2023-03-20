India

Delhi liquorgate: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 20, 2023, 05:38 pm 2 min read

A Delhi court extended judicial custody of Manish Sisodia by 14 days

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia until April 3 in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case into the Delhi Liquor Policy scam. Currently, the AAP leader is on Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand till March 22 in the liquor policy's money laundering case.

Why does this story matter?

The CBI is looking into the corruption aspect of the Delhi Liquor Policy case, while the ED is probing the money laundering angle in the same case.

They allege that Sisodia formulated a rigged liquor policy to favor the Southern liquor cartel in exchange for Rs. 100 crore.

However, the AAP labeled the investigation a political vendetta by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Extension of judicial custody must, probe at critical stage: CBI

The CBI informed the court that the probe is still ongoing and at a critical stage and that additional detention in judicial custody is essential, India Today reported. This comes two days after the ED alleged in court that the AAP leader was involved in the "large-scale destruction" of digital evidence to obstruct the inquiry and had replaced and destroyed 14 phones.

ED alleged policy was based on 'imported' recommendations

On Friday, ED sought a seven-day extension of Sisodia's custody in its remand application. The agency claimed that the major recommendations that formed the basis for the Excise Policy 2021-22, including fixing of 12% profit margin for wholesalers, were not decided in the group of ministers (GoM). It alleged the points were instead "imported from external sources."

CBI arrested Sisodia over suspected irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with suspected irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Government of the National Capital Region of Delhi's excise policy (GNCTD). The excise proposal was approved by the Delhi Cabinet led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

What is AAP-led Delhi government's version of excise policy

In contrast to the probe agencies' allegations, the Delhi government claimed the policy was formed to maximize revenue collection, eliminate Delhi's illegal liquor sale, and improve user experience. The policy was rescinded when the CBI opened a case and booked Sisodia and 15 others.