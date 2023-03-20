India

Bihar: Porn clip plays at Patna railway station TV screens

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 20, 2023, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Commuters were left baffled after porn clip played for 3 minutes on Patna railway station TV screens

In what can only be described as an absolutely bizarre incident in Bihar, hundreds of passengers were left baffled after an adult film started playing on the TV screens installed at the Patna railway station for three minutes instead of advertisements. According to the news outlet India Today, the incident occurred around 9:30 am during rush hour at the railway station on Sunday morning.

Passengers file complaint with RPF, GRP

While the daily commuters at the railway station were initially left in absolute shock, they wasted no time and filed an official complaint with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP). Meanwhile, multiple video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media, with netizens pointing out the absolute negligence of the authorities.

Railways fines, blacklists agency responsible for running advertisements at station

Consequentially, the agency responsible for running adverts on the TV screens, Dutta Communication, has since been blacklisted by the Railways, and a fine has also been imposed on them. The RPF reportedly contacted Dutta Communication after GRP delayed taking action and instructed the agency operators to stop streaming the porn video in front of hundreds of passengers at the station, including children and women.

FIR filed against Dutta Communication, probe underway

Later, railway officials sprang into action and filed an FIR against Dutta Communication. Sources also told India Today that railway officials terminated the deal that authorized the agency to stream the adverts on the station TV screens. Furthermore, officials are also investigating why the porn clip was specifically played on platform number 10 at the station.

Similar display screen mishap occurred in Mumbai last year

The incident in Patna on Sunday is similar to another display-related mishap in Mumbai last year, when an LED screen on the Worli-bound road displayed the message "Smoke weed every day," allegedly due to a "technical glitch." According to the news agency ANI, several commuters saw the message and shared pictures of it on social media, which went viral.