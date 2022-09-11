India

Bihar: SP puts subordinates in lockup; police association demands FIR

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 11, 2022, 02:15 pm 2 min read

The personnel were allegedly put in lockup for their negligence, however, none of the sources revealed what was the negligence.

A district police chief allegedly put five of his subordinates in lockup for two hours in Nawada Nagar police station in Bihar after finding their work dissatisfactory on Thursday. The SP and the police station in charge have denied the allegations, however, CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media. The Bihar Police Association demanded an inquiry against the SP.

Details SP had reached the police station to review cases

According to the allegations, SP Gaurav Mangla reached the police station around 9 pm to review cases. He became angry after finding negligence on the part of the police personnel, following which he ordered them to be locked up. They were let out around midnight. The officer rubbished the allegations but soon a video went viral followed by the CCTV footage.

Twitter Post The video surfaced after the SP's denial about the incident

Nawada SP Gaurav Mangla imprisoned five policemen including the inspector of Nawada Nagar police station, for two hours in the police station jail for negligence in work during the inspection. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/YEms6sdc27 — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 10, 2022

Information Viral CCTV video is fake: SP

Sub-Inspectors (SI) Shatrughan Paswan and Ramrekha Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Santosh Paswan, Sanjay Singh, and Rameshwar Uraon can be seen inside the lockup in the video. However, none of the sources said what the negligence was which allegedly infuriated the SP. The SP has termed the purported video and CCTV footage as "fake news". Senior officials have declined to comment on the issue.

Statement SP could've tampered with the CCTV: Police association president

Bihar Police Association president Mrityunjay Kumar Singh said that he tried calling SP Mangla but received no response. He then issues a press release on the matter on Saturday. He said the SP could have tampered with the CCTV demanding an immediate FIR in the case against Mangla. He said that Mangla's action had demoralized junior officers.