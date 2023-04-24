Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 24, 2023

Gujarat Titans will look to gain momentum when they host the Mumbai Indians in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the fixture on April 25 (7:30pm) Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the last game. GT heroically defended 135 against LSG, while MI failed to chase down PBKS's total. Here's more.

A look at the H2H record

Courtesy of making their debut last season, the reigning champions have faced the record champions only once last season. The match surprisingly ended in MI's favour. MI batted first and posted 177/6 courtesy of Tim David's 21-ball 44*. In response, GT had a 100-plus run opening stand as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill slammed fifties, but they fell short by five runs.

Mohit Sharma set to complete 100 IPL wickets

It has been a great story of resurgence for Mohit Sharma, who defended 12 runs off the last over against LSG. His tally stands at 96 wickets in 89 IPL appearances at an average of 26.16. Mohit owns tremendous numbers against MI. He has accumulated 23 dismissals in 16 outings at 21.91. His best figures of 4/14 came for CSK against MI in 2014.

Cameron Green may get to 500 runs in T20 cricket

MI all-rounder Cameron Green started slowly but now he has been a very vital member of the team. With consecutive 60-plus scores and more than handy bowling, the Aussie youngster is destined to become a fan favourite. Green has amassed 411 runs in 27 T20 matches at 22.83. In IPL 2023, he has slammed 166 runs at an average of 55.33 (50s: 2).

Here's a look at more numbers

Alzarri Joseph needs a wicket to complete 100 wickets in T20s. Rashid Khan has scalped 12 wickets in 11 matches against MI (economy: 5.75). Piyush Chawla (166) needs four wickets to match Amit Mishra and Lasith Malinga's wickets tally. Saha has smoked 405 runs against MI in 17 matches at 40.50 (50s: 5) Jofra Archer (47) needs three to complete 50 IPL scalps.