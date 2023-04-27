Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his sixth half-century

Jaiswal shined for RR versus CSK (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals racked up 202/5 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 37 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Yashasvi Jaiswal laid the foundation for their innings, having slammed a 43-ball 77. The left-handed batter slammed his third half-century of the ongoing season. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel struck in the death overs.

Another half-century for Jaiswal

Jaiswal continued his exploits, slamming 40* off 21 balls in the Powerplay. He brought up a 26-ball half-century in the seventh over. The young left-handed batter hammered his third half-century of the ongoing season and sixth overall. Jaiswal also touched the 800-run mark in the IPL during his knock. He ended up slamming 77 off 43 balls (6 fours, 4 sixes).

Jaiswal slams his career-best IPL score

Jaiswal, who made his IPL debut in 2020, has now raced to 851 runs in the competition in 31 games. While the southpaw's average in the competition reads 27.45, his strike rate reads 139.05. In the match against CSK, Jaiswal smashed his career-best IPL score (77). Last season, he managed 258 runs for RR at a strike rate of 132.98.

Jaiswal shines in Powerplay

RR had a flying start after skipper Sanju Samson elected to bat. As has been the case, Jaiswal and Jos Buttler came out all guns blazing. While the latter had a cautious approach, Jaiswal kept punishing the CSK bowlers. RR collected 42 runs in the first three overs and 22 in the next three. The Royals were 64/0 after six overs.