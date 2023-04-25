Sports

SL vs IRE: Paul Stirling clocks his maiden Test century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 25, 2023

Stirling has slammed a hundred in all three formats (Source: Twitter/@CricketIreland)

Paul Stirling has registered his maiden Test century in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Stirling limped off the pitch on 74* yesterday after he was retired hurt but returned on Day 2 to slam a brilliant ton. He became the third Test centurion for Ireland. Courtesy of his ton, Ireland crossed the 350-run mark.

A brilliant knock from Stirling

A stalwart in Ireland cricket, Stirling showed great determination to come back to the crease after he was hurt on Day 1. But he completed his unfinished business and scored a well-deserved ton. He stitched a historic 115-run partnership with Andrew Balbirnie, and on Day 2, he added 64 more runs with Curtis Campher. Asitha Fernando dismissed him at 103 (181) with a bouncer.

Third Test centurion for Ireland

With this hundred, Stirling became the third centurion in Test cricket for Ireland after Lorcan Tucker and Kevin O'Brien. Tucker slammed a ton against Bangladesh earlier this month, whereas O'Brien's century came against Pakistan in Malahide back in 2018. Stirling also became the second Irish batter to register a ton in all three formats. O'Brien was the first to complete the feat.

Highest partnership for Ireland in Test cricket

Balbirnie and Stirling are veterans of the game for Ireland, and they both held their ground with aplomb. They stitched 115 runs until Stirling got retired hurt right after tea on Day 1. Nevertheless, their partnership became the highest for Ireland in Test cricket, beating the 114-run stand between O'Brien and Stuart Thompson against Pakistan in 2018. O'Brien slammed a ton in that match.

Stirling's overall numbers for Ireland

Stirling made his International debut in 2008 against NZ in ODIs. Since then, he has been a mainstay for Ireland. He has amassed 207 runs in four Test matches at an average of 29.57. In ODIs, he has slammed 5,259 runs in 145 matches at 38.38 (100s: 13, 50s: 26). Lastly, he has smoked 3,275 runs in 127 T20I appearances. (SR: 135.89).