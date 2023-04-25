Sports

IPL 2023: RCB eye redemption against KKR at Chinnaswamy

IPL 2023: RCB eye redemption against KKR at Chinnaswamy

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 25, 2023, 05:53 pm 3 min read

RCB won the last match against RR (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look for redemption when they welcome the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for match number 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. RCB lost the first fixture against KKR, but they are coming off two consecutive wins. Meanwhile, KKR have lost four on the bounce and will be desperate for a win. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

This will be RCB's sixth home game this season (W: 3, L:2). The pitch in Bangalore is generally very good for batters as they can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions help their cause. In all the previous five matches, teams batting first have posted 170-plus runs. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm.

A look at the H2h record

Both teams have played each other a total of 31 times in the IPL. While many matches have gone down to the wire, KKR has the edge with 17 wins in comparison to RCB's 14. The last time they met was in this season when KKR won by 81 runs. Shardul Thakur slammed a 29-ball 68 and became the man of the match.

Story of these two teams in IPL 2023

RCB started the season with a win over MI but then suffered back-to-back defeats against KKR and LSG. After that, they won three out of the next four matches. They have successfully defended thrice in four matches. Meanwhile, KKR began their campaign with a loss to PBKS in a rain-affected game. They won the next two matches but suffered four losses consecutively.

Here are the key performers

Faf du Plessis is batting like a dream. He has amassed 405 runs at an average of 67.50. Mohammed Siraj is the joint-leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets in seven matches. Virat Kohli has also slammed 279 runs at 46.50 and is in good touch. Venkatesh Iyer has mustered 254 runs while striking at 159.74. Having scalped 10 wickets, Varun Chakravarthy is KKR's leading wicket-taker.

A look at the probable XIs

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj. KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (Captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli. Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Roy, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Mohammed Siraj (vc), Harshal Patel and Varun Chakravarthy. Fantasy option 2: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Jason Roy (vc), Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Varun Chakravarthy.