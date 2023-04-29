Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs RR: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 29, 2023, 03:45 pm 2 min read

Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped 25 wickets versus MI (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

After two consecutive defeats, Mumbai Indians are aiming for a comeback against the Rajasthan Royals in match number 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. RR will look to consolidate their position atop, while MI will aim to get back in the playoff reckoning with some wins. Therefore, they will have to make this home fixture at the Wankhede Stadium count. Here's more.

Here's the H2H record

MI and RR have featured since the inaugural season and they have played 27 matches in total. MI hold the edge with 14 wins in comparison to RR's 12. One match ended inconclusively. In the last meeting, RR batted first and posted 158/6. MI chased it down in 19.2 overs, courtesy of a 39-ball 51 from Suryakumar Yadav. Riley Meredith finished with 2/24.

A look at the stadium stats

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is very good for batting and one can expect a high-scoring affair. 8.45 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. However, 58 matches out of 107 have ended in the chasing team's favor. MI have won 44 matches out of a total of 74 games at the Wankhede (excluding super-over wins).

Rohit Sharma closing in on 5,000 runs for MI

MI skipper Rohit Sharma has tallied 4,890 runs for the franchise in 189 games at an average of 30. He has slammed 33 fifties and a solitary hundred for MI. Rohit also enjoys playing against RR. He has scored 538 runs against them in 26 IPL appearances and has smoked two fifties. Overall, he is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the IPL with 6,060 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped 25 wickets against MI

RR's trump card Yuzvendra Chahal is the joint second-highest wicket-taker against MI, with 25 wickets in 17 matches at 21. The leggie owns an economy of 7.95 against them. Chahal has picked 39 wickets for RR in 25 matches. He is currently five wickets away from equalling Dwayne Bravo's (183) wickets tally. Overall, Chahal has accumulated 178 wickets in 139 IPL appearances at 21.74.

Here are the approaching milestones

Jason Behrendorff needs four wickets to get to 150 T20 scalps. Ravichandran Ashwin is just two wickets away from completing 300 T20 wickets. Jofra Archer (47) is three wickets away from getting to 50 IPL scalps. Devdutt Padikkal (1,452) needs 48 more runs to complete 1,500 runs in IPL. Cameron Green (444) needs 56 runs to get to the 500-run mark in T20 cricket.