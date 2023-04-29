Sports

Andre Russell celebrates 35th birthday with 100th KKR appearance: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 29, 2023

Russell became the fourth KKR player to complete 100 games (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

One of the finest T20 players ever, Andre Russell celebrates his 35th birthday on Saturday (April 29). Interestingly, the Carribean dasher completed 100 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the very same day. He became only the fourth player to accomplish the feat for the franchise. Here we look at his stats in T20 cricket.

A look at his IPL career

Russell made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2012. He played just seven games for the franchise in two seasons combined before moving to KKR in 2014. Russell has since been the backbone of the side. He became only the fourth player after Sunil Narine (157), Gautam Gambhir (108) and Yusuf Pathan (106) to complete 100 IPL games for KKR.

His stellar stats for KKR

Russell has slammed 2,085 runs for KKR at 30.21 with the help of 10 fifties (HS: 88*). His strike rate for the franchise reads 176.39. Only Gambhir (3,035) and Robin Uthappa (2,439) have more runs for the franchise. With the ball, he owns 93 wickets at an economy of 9.11. Only Narine (158) has scalped more wickets for the franchise (Best Figures: 5/15).

The best batting strike rate in IPL

Russell's IPL career strike rate of 175.37 is the highest among any other batter who has faced at least 100 balls in this tournament. The all-rounder has been around for more than a decade now and yet has maintained this monstrous strike rate. As per ESPNcricinfo, Russell has a strike rate of 202.92 in the last four overs in the IPL (17-20).

Do you know?

Russell became the first bowler in IPL history to pick four wickets in a single over. He achieved this feat against Gujarat Titans last season when he dismissed Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tewatia, and Yash Dayal in the 20th over of the innings.

Only player with this double in T20 cricket

In 445 T20 matches, Russell has smothered 7,430 runs at a strike rate of 167.68 (100s: 2, 50s: 28). His tally of 395 wickets is the seventh-highest for any bowler (ER: 8.55). No other all-rounder owns the double of 7,000 runs and 350 wickets in T20 cricket. His tally of 595 T20 sixes is only second to Chris Gayle (1,056) and Kieron Pollard (812).

A look at Russell's T20I career

In 67 T20Is for the West Indies, Russell has racked up 741 runs at 19.50. He has the best score of 51. Russell enjoys a strike rate of 156.00 in T20Is. With the ball, Russell has claimed 39 scalps at 34.97. He was a part of the WI squad that lifted the ICC T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.