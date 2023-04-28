Sports

Pakistan humble New Zealand in first ODI: Key stats

Pakistan beat New Zealand in the first ODI in Rawalpindi to claim a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. New Zealand posted 288/7 in 50 overs, riding on Daryl Mitchell's 113. Naseem Shah conceded 2/29 from his 10 overs to stand out. In response, Pakistan openers set the base as Fakhar Zaman's century helped the hosts win comfortably (291/5).

Pakistan clinch the first ODI

New Zealand lost Chad Bowes early on before Mitchell, who was promoted to number three joined hands with Will Young. 102 runs were added between the pair in quick time. Mitchell led the way for NZ in another fifty-plus stand with Latham (20). In response, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar added a century-plus stand before Babar Azam joined the party, Pakistan sealed the deal thereafter.

Mitchell registers his second ODI century

Mitchell scored 113 from 115 balls. His knock was laced with 11 fours and a six (SR: 98.26). In 22 ODIs, Mitchell now has two tons, besides two fifties. His 113-run effort is the best ODI score of his career. Mitchell carries an average of 40.31. In four ODIs versus Pakistan, he has 185 runs at 46.25 (maiden 100).

Young impresses with a knock of 86

NZ opener Young scored an aggressive 86 from 78 balls. He slammed eight fours and two sixes. Young now has 438 runs from 11 ODIs at 54.75. He struck his second ODI fifty. He also has two ODI tons.

Key numbers for the Pakistan bowlers

Playing just his sixth ODI, Naseem now has 20 ODI scalps at 12.75. He has an impressive economy rate of 4.65. Shaheen Afridi claimed 2/63 from his 10 overs. He has raced to 64 scalps at 24.10. Haris Rauf managed 2/65 from his 10 overs. He has 32 scalps from 19 ODI matches at 29.46.

Imam slams his 15th fifty; 9th ODI hundred for Fakhar

Pakistan openers Fakhar and Imam added 124 runs for the first wicket. Imam scored a 65-ball 60. He now has 2,605 runs at 51.08. He registered his 15th ODI fifty. Meanwhile, Fakhar scored 117 from 114 balls. He slammed 13 fours and a six. Fakhar has surpassed 2,900 runs (2,902) at 46.81. He registered his ninth ODI hundred.

Babar scores 49

Babar joined Fakhar when Pakistan were 124/1. He went on to score a 49-run knock, hammering three fours and a six. Babar now has 4,862 ODI runs at 59.29. Versus New Zealand, he has amassed 613 runs from 15 matches at 43.78.