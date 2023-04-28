Sports

IPL 2023: Adam Zampa takes a three-fer against CSK

Zampa finished with figures of 3/22 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals beat table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in match number 37 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The Royals successfully defended 202/5, restricting the Super Kings to 170/6. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa shone with a three-wicket haul. He finished with an economy rate of 7.30. A 54-run knock by Shivam Dube went in vain.

Zampa takes three wickets

Leg-spinner Zampa was the pick of RR's bowlers in the match. He dismissed both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway in the first half before coming back to remove Moeen Ali. Zampa, who replaced Trent Boult ahead of the match, conceded just 22 runs in four overs. The Australian wrist-spinner now has five wickets in the ongoing season at an average of 19.40.

How did the match pan out?

RR had a flying start after they elected to bat. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler added 86 runs, with the former scoring a half-century. Later, Devdutt Padikkal (27*) and Dhruv Jurel (34) propelled the Royals past the 200-run mark. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad shared a 42-run stand before Dube and Moeen caught up. However, CSK fell 32 runs short.

Decoding Zampa's T20 stats

Since his debut in 2012, Zampa has played a total of 235 T20s. The leg-spinner has raked in 274 scalps at 22.20. He enjoys a stellar economy of 7.31, while his best figures read 6/19. He is the third-highest wicket-taker among Australians in T20 cricket. Zampa ranks behind Andrew Tye (301) and Dan Christian (280) in this regard.