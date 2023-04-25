Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 25, 2023, 07:17 pm 2 min read

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

After pulling off a heist, Gujarat Titans will return to host the Mumbai Indians for match number 35 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams have played six matches, but GT have won four to MI's three. MI had won three consecutive matches before falling short against PBKS. MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, and Mohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, and Jason Behrendorff.

Pitch report, timing, streaming details

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the match on April 25. GT have lost twice in three matches here. The pitch will assist the spinners and pacers but once a batter is set, run-scoring will get easier. The chasing team has won all three matches this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the head-to-head record

Courtesy of making their debut last season, the reigning champions have faced the five-time winners only once last season. The match surprisingly ended in MI's favor. MI batted first and posted 177/6 courtesy of Tim David's 21-ball 44*. In response, GT had a 100-plus run opening stand as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill slammed fifties, but they fell short by five runs.

Who are the key performers?

Rashid Khan has been sensational with 12 wickets in six matches. Cameron Green has smoked two consecutive 60-plus scores. He has amassed 166 runs this season. Piyush Chawla has been exceptional with nine wickets at an economy of 6.86. Mohammed Shami will be crucial for GT. He has claimed 10 wickets. All eyes will be on Gill (228) and Tilak Varma (217).