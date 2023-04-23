Sports

Andre Russell vs Ravindra Jadeja in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 23, 2023, 04:13 pm 2 min read

Russell strikes at 169.49 versus CSK (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders will meet Chennai Super Kings in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Kolkata's Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the fixture on April 23. While CSK boast four wins in six games, KKR are coming off three successive defeats. Andre Russell's battle with Ravindra Jadeja will be to watch out for. Here are the key stats.

How the duo has fared against each other

In T20s, Russell and Jadeja have crossed swords nine times. Though the left-arm spinner has dismissed Russell twice, the latter has accumulated 69 runs off just 38 deliveries in this battle. Coming to the other aspect of this battle, Jadeja has smoked Russell for 48 runs off 31 balls without being dismissed. Both players will be determined to enhance their numbers against each other.

Russell's numbers versus left-arm spinners

CSK skipper MS Dhoni needs to handle Jadeja wisely against Russell. In IPL, Russell's strike rate against left-arm spinners reads a staggering 166.15. He has been dismissed just three times in 27 innings against these spinners. Meanwhile, Jadeja, while batting, might meet Russell in the death overs. His IPL batting strike rate in overs between 16 and 20 reads 148.16.

Russell's stellar record versus CSK

In 12 IPL games, Russell has smothered 300 runs versus CSK at a strike rate of 169.49. He has also taken nine wickets against them at an economy of 8.87. Overall, Russell owns 2,133 IPL runs at a strike rate of 175.7 besides 92 wickets in 104 games. In IPL 2023, the all-rounder has recorded three wickets and 98 runs in six games.

Jadeja's paltry returns versus KKR

Jadeja has not really enjoyed bowling against KKR as he has 18 wickets in 28 games against them (ER: 7.31). With the bat, however, he has scored 419 runs versus KKR, striking at 134.72. Jadeja boasts 2,541 runs at 26.2 and 141 wickets in 216 IPL games. In the ongoing season, the seasoned all-rounder has claimed nine wickets and 39 runs in six games.

